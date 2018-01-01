Status Orange warning issued in Offaly ahead of Storm Eleanor

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for 14 counties as Storm Eleanor rumbles towards us.

The warning applies to Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, South Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country on Tuesday evening.

Winds will be west to southwest with average speeds of 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h.

Damaging gusts are expected and with that comes a risk of fallen trees and debris.