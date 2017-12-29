Offaly storm alert - Storm Dylan to hit the county on Saturday and Sunday

Met Eireann has issued a weather alert for Offaly for Storm Dylan for this Saturday and Sunday

The county is covered by a Status Yellow Wind Warning which is also in effect for all of Munster as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow. Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h on Saturday night /early Sunday morning.

However there is a Status Orange warning for other parts of the country including Westmeath which means that any change in the tracking of the storm could see Offaly upgraded from Yellow to Orange before the storm hits.

Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night /early Sunday morning. Its expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast. The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.