Woman (70s) hospitalised after Offaly road crash

A woman in her 70s has been brought to Tullamore Hospital after a single vehicle crash in Tullamore this afternoon.

The vehicle the woman was driving is thought to have left the road stand hit a ditch on Clonminch Road shortly after 3pm.

Ambulance personnel and gardai attended the scene and traffic disruption persisted for a time.

Gardai managed traffic while an ambulance crew attended the woman.

She was brought to Tullamore Hospital as a precaution and the Offaly Express that she sustained no serious injuries.

The road has since reopened and traffic has reverted to a normal flow.