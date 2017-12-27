Woman (70s) hospitalised after Offaly road crash
The elderly woman was brought to Tullamore Hospital
A woman in her 70s has been brought to Tullamore Hospital after a single vehicle crash in Tullamore this afternoon.
The vehicle the woman was driving is thought to have left the road stand hit a ditch on Clonminch Road shortly after 3pm.
Ambulance personnel and gardai attended the scene and traffic disruption persisted for a time.
Gardai managed traffic while an ambulance crew attended the woman.
She was brought to Tullamore Hospital as a precaution and the Offaly Express that she sustained no serious injuries.
The road has since reopened and traffic has reverted to a normal flow.
