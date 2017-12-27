Offaly hit with snow warning

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for Offaly.

The forecaster issued the yellow alert at lunchtime this Wednesday for snow-ice from 7am this Thursday, December 28 until 6am the following day.

The warning is in effect for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

It warns of patchy accumulations of snow up to 3cm, especially on high ground, but small amounts at lower levels too.

It will occur for a time in parts of Munster between 7am and 4pm and for a time in parts of Leinster, Connacht and Ulster from 4pm onwards.

Rain will soon follow, clearing any snow, Met Eireann added.