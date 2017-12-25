Offaly hit with Christmas Day weather warning

Offaly has been hit with a rainfall warning from Met Eireann this Christmas morning.

Christmas Day will be wet and windy according to Met Eireann who have issued a status yellow warning.

The rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Up to 30mm of rain could fall today in the Faithful County and motorists are being warned of slippery conditions.

The warning remains in effect until 6pm this evening.