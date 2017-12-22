Contract signed for construction of 33 social houses in Edenderry
Work will begin in the New Year
Offaly County Council has announced the signing of a contract paving the way for 33 social houses to be built in Edenderry.
The contract was signed recently between the council and Leamore Construction.
The housing units are planned for Blundell Wood, close to the canal in Edenderry, and work is due to begin in 2018.
The Council has welcomed the news as they aim to reduce the housing list and get more families into new homes over the next few years.
