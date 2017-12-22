Items taken during Edenderry house burglary

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating a burglary at a house in Edenderry on Tuesday, December 19.

A number of electrical items, including a television, were taken during the raid on a house in the Derrycorris estate on Fr Paul Murphy Street.

The burglary occurred between 7pm and 8pm on the night of Tuesday, December 19.

If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in that area on Tuesday, you can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290 where authorities are appealing for information.

The investigation is ongoing.

