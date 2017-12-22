Quad bike stolen from Offaly farmyard

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating after an expensive quad bike was stolen from a local farm.

The quad was taken from the yard of a farm at Clonbrin in Clonbullogue at some stage between 1pm on Friday, December 15 and 8pm the following day.

Authorities are urging anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the Clonbrin area or around Clonbullogue village itself to contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

