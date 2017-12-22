Offaly woman (88) terrorised with screwdriver during latest burglary

Gardaí are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was subjected to a terrifying aggravated burglary at her home in the Croghan Hill area of Co. Offaly.

The burglary took place on Wednesday, December 20, when two men entered the house at around 6pm, demanding cash. The woman lives with her adult son but was alone in the house at the time.

It's believed the men broke in through a window where the woman was threatened with a screwdriver and restrained by one of the intruders while the other went through her home.

They made their getaway after stealing a small sum of money, believed to have been the woman's pension.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

This is the second such incident in Offaly this week after a 77-year-old retired farmer was held up and beaten in his home in the Kildangan area of Durrow on Monday night, December 18.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.