Offaly man appears in court over hit and run crash

A man has been fined €300 for damaging a car in a case of hit and run.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Brandon Perry (20), with an address at Lough Gate, Portarlington, was charged with hit and run (failing to report), and driving without insurance, at Lough Gate, on January 8 this year.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that at 9.40pm the gardaí received a call of a vehicle having been damaged.

The owner of the damaged vehicle pointed out another vehicle nearby which had caused the damage, and when questioned the accused admitted the offence.

The total damage was €500.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the €500 had already been paid.

She said the two parties were neighbours and the accused had made good the damage.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had a number of young siblings and he helped out with their transport.

As he had pleaded guilty and had no previous convictions, Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 on the charge of hit and run

The charge of no insurance was taken into consideration.

