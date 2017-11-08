Durrow home targeted by cash and jewellery thieves

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a home in Kildangan, Durrow.

The house was targeted by thieves on Tuesday afternoon and cash and jewellery were stolen during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for information and those with information that might help this investigation to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600.

