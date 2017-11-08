Woman disturbs burglary gang in her home in Edenderry

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries in Edenderry on Tuesday, November 7, including one at a house in the Derrybeg area of the town.

It is understood a gang of five were inside the house when they were disturbed by the female resident.

The gang fled in a car described as a silver Volkswagen Polo.

The other burglaries occurred at St. Patrick's Wood and Greenwood Park in the town on Tuesday.

Gardaí are investigating all incidents are urge those with information to come forward and contact Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290.

