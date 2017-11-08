Cash and jewellery stolen in three Edenderry burglaries

Gardaí are once investigating a spate of daylight burglaries in Edenderry.

Houses at Greenwood Park, St. Patrick’s Road and Derrbyeg in Edenderry were hit on Tuesday afternoon, November 7, adding to a string of similar incidents in recent weeks.

Cash and jewellery were taken from all three houses.

Anyone with information that could help gardaí with their investigations is asked to contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on (046) 973 1290.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.