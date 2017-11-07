Bord na Móna transport workers vote for all-out strike

Workers in the transport section of Bord na Móna unanimously voted to take all-out strike action in opposition to an attempt by management to outsource their jobs to a private contractor at a general meeting held in the SIPTU Offices in Tullamore yesterday, Monday, November 6.

BNM Group of Unions Secretary and SIPTU Organiser, John Regan, said: “The strike will commence on Thursday, November 16, if management goes ahead with its threat to begin the outsourcing of the operation of BNM trucks to a private contractor on that date. It was confirmed in a letter to drivers on 3rd November that such a move was the intention of management."

“In addition, the company confirmed in another letter to SIPTU representatives that it disagreed with the referral by the union of the dispute to the conciliation service of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). The SIPTU members at the general meeting decided on all-out strike action as they have had enough of the threat from the company to take away the trucks that many of them have driven for more than 30 years," Regan added.

He continued: “BNM is a highly profitable business and is expanding its supply of peat to the UK and China, which will require additional road haulage to ports. There is no question that there is the continued need for these drivers who have served the company loyally for many years."

“The management of BNM must return to the negotiating table in order to find a way forward in relation to this dispute. The refusal by management to attend the WRC has wider implications for all workers in BNM across all business units. If management maintains this position it will inevitably result in the wider BNM Group of Unions becoming involved in this dispute," Regan concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.