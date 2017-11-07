17 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital
The overcrowding issue returns
Today's trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 22 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.
There are currently 17 patients on trolleys with a further five waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 6 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 38 in a similar situation in Mullingar.
Mullingar and Letterkenny are the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today, both with with 38 people awaiting a proper bed.
Nationally today, November 7, 441 patients are waiting for a proper bed.
