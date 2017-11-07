WEATHER: Temperature to dip below zero in Offaly tonight

Offaly's weather is set to take a turn today as temperatures dip below zero overnight.

This afternoon and evening will feel cold with afternoon highs of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Although tonight will be dry with some clear spells, temperatures are set to plummet below zero with overnight lows of between -1 and +3 degrees

Widespread frost will develop overnight in light Southwest winds.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will start dry and bright, although cloud will gradually increase during the morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.