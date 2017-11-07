Contract awarded for €3.9 million construction work in Edenderry

The Offaly Express understands that a contract has been awarded for construction work at a factory in Edenderry.

Construction Information Services report that the contract for €3.9 million works at Rosderra Meats on the Carrick Road in Edenderry has been awarded.

The works have passed planning stages and will include the construction of a new cold storage building incorporating two number cold store rooms, two storey offices, loading bay, refrigeration plant room, electrical control room, storage room and all associated siteworks.

This application relates to an activity requiring an integrated pollution prevention and control licence, according to CIS.

A main contractor has been appointed but the company details have yet to be disclosed.

