Attacked Offaly farmer 'will never return home again'

The sister of the farmer attacked in his home in Brosna on Saturday has said he will never return home again, RTE have reported.

Annette Meacle spoke to RTE on Monday in which she made the claim as well as a passionate plea for authorities to be better resourced in rural Ireland.

Her brother, 54-year-old Richie McKelvey, who lives alone, was viciously beaten during a burglary at his house in Brosna, near Birr in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hi sister called for the gardaí to be better resourced in the countryside, and also asked for cameras to be placed on the exits of the motorways to at least trace the movements of these criminals.

She said that "the world seems to come alive in the dark at night in rural Ireland because they know the fear is there."

Gardaí are continuing their inquiries into the attack and those with information are urged to contact Birr Garda Station.

