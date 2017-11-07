650 households without power in Offaly this morning

654 customers are without power this morning due to a fault, the ESB have confirmed.

The fault was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning, November 7, in the Mucklagh area just outside Tullamore.

This area was badly affected by outages during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ophelia last month.

The ESB has apologised for any inconvenience caused by this outage and estimate that power will be restored by 11am this morning.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.