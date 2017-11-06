Young man hospitalised after Midlands stabbing

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after a stabbing incident in the Midlands over the weekend.

The young man was rushed to Tallaght hospital with mutliple stab wounds after an altercation at Heathfield, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, around ten miles from the North Offaly town of Edenderry.

The victim is believed to be in a stable condition after the attack, which took place at around 11am on Saturday morning, November 4.

No arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing and those with information are asked to contact Kinnegad Garda Station on 044 9375112.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.