Offaly people told to look out for discarded clothes after farmer attack

Superintendent Martin Cashen Birr has said gardai are appealing to farmers, residents and landowners in the Shinrone area to keep a look out for clothing possibly discarded in fields or hedges.

The call comes after a farmer in his 50s was viciously beaten during a burglary at his home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A gang of four were involved in the incident.

Gardai are Also appealing to anyone who might have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Drumakeenan and Glassderrybeg areas on the N62 Birr to Roscrea Road in recent days.

If anything is located gardai request that you do not touch it and contact Birr Garda Station immediately on 057-9169710.