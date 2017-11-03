Undercover report shines light on state of Offaly rental sector

An RTE investigation has shed a light on the state of the house rental sector in Ireland.

The Prime Time Investigates programme, which aired on Thursday night, involved an undercover RTE reporter becoming a tenant in properties, primarily around Dublin.

Among them was a property in Crumlin in Dublin in which the researcher rented a bed at €250 per month. The house was home to 40 tenants living in just ten bedrooms.

Under a freedom of information request from RTE, 'Nightmare to Let' discovered that only 4% of the 325,000 rental properties in Ireland were inspected last year, a responsibility that lies with local councils.

Of those, 75% were not compliant with standard regulations, and in Offaly, a 100% failure rate was recorded with regard to these regulations.

Kilkenny, Louth and Limerick City and County also recorded 100% failure rates.

Despite this, Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council were the only councils to pursue legal action against landlords in breach of regulation last year.

It also emerged last night that Dublin Fire Brigade had moved to close three buildings due to fire safety risks.

