3,300 Offaly people define themselves as carers

The latest figures released from Census 2016 have revealed that there are 3,357 carers in Co. Offaly, representing 4.3% of the population of the county.

Although the number of carers fell by 117 between 2011 and 2016, the percentage proportion of the entire population actually increased from 3.4% in 2011 to 4.3%.

The average proportion nationwide was 3.9%.

3,357 Offaly people stated that they “provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member with a long-term illness, health problem or disability.”

Of the carers in the county, 2,064 were female (61.5%), and 1,293 were male (38.5%). There were 90 carers under 15, compared with 99 in 2011.

Carers revealed that they provided 119,154 hours of care per week, an average of 41.3 hours per carer per week. The total amount of weekly care hours was a decrease of 15,000 hours (11.2%) on 2011, although not all carers identified the number of hours they provided.

Furthermore, the number of Offaly people identifying as having at least one disability increased from 10,253 in 2011 to 11,154 in 2016.

The percentage of Offaly people with at least one disability comprised 13.4% of Offaly’s population in 2011, while it jumped to 14.3% in 2016.

Also in Offaly, 5,182 people indicated that they had “a difficulty with pain, breathing, or any other chronic illness or condition," while 1,032 indicated they had blindness or a serious visual impairment and 1,779 had deafness or a serious hearing impairment.

The number of Offaly people stating that they have very good health decreased from 58.9% in 2011 to 44,640 (57.3%) in 2016.

