Halloween night mayhem as fireworks thrown at cars in Offaly

Gardaí were notified last night amid reports of between 15 and 20 youths throwing fireworks at passing cars in Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border.

The Halloween night incident was reported to have happened at Spa Street, Portarlington on the Edenderry Road.

Members of the public were concerned that someone was going to be seriously injured or that a serious accident was going to happen.

The situation was reported to gardai and a safety message was shared around social media to warn people to stay away from the area.

