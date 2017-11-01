Garda patrol car window smashed in Halloween attack in the Midlands
Gardaí are investigating the incident
Garda patrol car window smashed in Halloween attack in the Midlands
During what is usually a busy night for An Garda Síochána, the window of a garda patrol car was smashed in Portlaoise.
The incident happened around midnight on Halloween night Tuesday, October 31.
A brick was thrown from a field at the patrol car in O'Moore Place, Portlaoise while gardaí were dealing with a public order incident.
No one was arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-867 4100.
