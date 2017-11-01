Garda patrol car window smashed in Halloween attack in the Midlands

During what is usually a busy night for An Garda Síochána, the window of a garda patrol car was smashed in Portlaoise.

The incident happened around midnight on Halloween night Tuesday, October 31.

A brick was thrown from a field at the patrol car in O'Moore Place, Portlaoise while gardaí were dealing with a public order incident.

No one was arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-867 4100.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.