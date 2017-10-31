Schoolboy (7) knocked down in Offaly crash

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of a road crash in which a seven year old boy was knocked down.

The young boy was crossing between traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened on Monday, October 30, at around 3.45pm at Patrick's Street in Portarlington.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in Dublin as a precaution. 

Gardai are urging parents to be vigilant for their children near roads tonight for Halloween. 