Schoolboy (7) knocked down in Offaly crash
He was treated for his injuries
Gardai are investigating the circumstances of a road crash in which a seven year old boy was knocked down.
The young boy was crossing between traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
The accident happened on Monday, October 30, at around 3.45pm at Patrick's Street in Portarlington.
The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in Dublin as a precaution.
Gardai are urging parents to be vigilant for their children near roads tonight for Halloween.
