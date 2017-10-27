Offaly Fire and Rescue Service running Halloween Safety Campaign

Offaly Fire and Rescue Service is running a Halloween Safety Campaign ahead of what is usually a busy night for the Service on October 31.

The Service says that Halloween is about dressing up, trick-or-treating and having fun with your family and friends, nobody wants to end their night with a trip to the hospital. With that in mind, it is offering the following advice.

Fireworks and bonfires are dangerous and should never be played with, so this Halloween Be Safe Stay Safe.

The holding of bonfires presents a significant health and safety risk and can lead to serious injury. In addition the costs associated with damage to private and public property as a result of bonfires can run to thousands of Euro.

To download the Halloween Safety Poster and Leaflet click the link relevant link below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VH6cbyZGHjk

Halloween Safety Poster

Halloween Safety Leaflet



Fire Safety at Halloween

Each year, Accident and Emergency departments are filled with children who receive horrific and painful injuries as a result of the misuse of fireworks and bonfires.

Tips for a Safe Halloween:

* Do not leave material lying around that may be taken for a bonfire; many garage or garden shed items such as petrol, white spirits, diesel, aerosols, batteries, tins of paint, bottles and tyres are extremely dangerous if set on fire

* Do not facilitate illegal bonfires or firework displays on or near your home or property

* Contact the Local Authority if you see a bonfire being built or lit close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas

* Explain the dangers of illegal fireworks and bonfires to children and teenagers

* Stay a safe distance from bonfires and fireworks – wind can carry sparks long distances and can cause permanent injuries and scars

* Stay with your children and escort them on “trick or treat” visits, parties and events

* Keep dangerous substances such as oil, petrol and diesel away from fires or fireworks

* Parents, businesses and householders – Do not provide any materials for bonfires

* Do not buy, use or supply fireworks

* Respect the work of the Emergency Services, Council Staff and the Garda

* Keep pets indoors on Halloween night

* Above All – Be Safe and Stay Safe