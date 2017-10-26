Offaly councillor calls for an end to mitigation following Tom Humphries case

RENUA Ireland Leader Cllr. John Leahy has warned there needs to be a complete excision of the culture of mitigation from our courts.

Commenting on the ongoing fall-out from the Humphries judgment, RENUA Ireland warned:

"We have been utterly consistent in our view that the culture of mitigation has to be removed from the courts. This was the core feature of our response to white collar crime where we warned that the white collar culture of mitigation created a two tiered justice system," he said.

Renua argued that new sentencing guidelines should be introduced erasing mitigation for white collar criminals.

"This would ensure they cannot fall back on an absence of prior convictions or a “good character” to consistently reduce the penalties they should attract," Leahy commented.

"The Humphries court case indicates that the role of mitigation should be totally erased from our courts. Sexual abuse is a crime against humanity and the human rights of the affected individual. The scale of sexual abuse in Ireland means it must attract a culture of zero tolerance."

"The Courts should exist to protect victims rather than defendants," Leahy quipped.

"We propose the Dail should as a matter of urgency legislate to create the scenario where attempts to mitigate the consequences of sexual abuse be treated as an act of contempt."

"Politicians have been too complacent for too long over the consequences of sexual abuse. This is reflected in the appallingly lenient and outdated sentencing provisions," he urged.

"When it comes to sexual abuse RENUA Ireland believes in a culture of one strike and you are in... for a very long time. Without parole or remission," Leahy stated.

"Mitigation is an outdated and dangerous concept which devalues the experiences of victims. We say it is time to erase it from our courts’," he concluded.

