A&E overcrowding eases at Tullamore Hospital

Today's trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that just 8 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital, a sharp decrease from the 36 in a similar situation there last Friday.

There were 12 awaiting a bed on Monday.

There are currently 8 patients on trolleys with none in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 8 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 18 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded in the country with 42 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, October 26, 399 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

