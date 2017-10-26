Two new gardaí to be stationed in Ferbane within weeks

A Garda Superintendent has confirmed that Ferbane Garda Station will receive two new garda recruits in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a community meeting held in Cloghan on Tuesday, Superintendent Cashen confirmed the news as community groups from around the West Offaly area voiced their concerns over garda numbers.

The meeting was called by Cloghan Community Alert amid fears over the growing number of burglaries from homes and farms in the area, and the issue of falling garda numbers there in recent years.

A wide ranging discussion took place about prevention and how homeowners, businesses and farmers can take small and practical steps to protect their property.

Fine Gael TD for Offaly, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy also indicated her intention to fight for the re-opening of Shannonbridge Garda Station.

