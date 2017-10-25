Windows smashed in attack on house in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating after the windows of a house in Offaly were smashed in a random attack this week.

An unoccupied house in St Joseph's Terrace, on the Offaly side of Portarlington was vandalised in the incident.

Gardaí are trying to establish a motive as to why the front and rear windows of the house were broken at approximately 9.30pm on Monday, October 23.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station.

