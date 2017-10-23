Offaly gardaí issue fireworks warning ahead of Halloween

Gardaí in Offaly have issued a warning about the serious danger associated with using fireworks in the run up to Halloween.

Garda Sergeant Graham Kavanagh, the Laois/Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, has warned of the injuries that can occur.

"Each year many children and young people suffer horrific injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries."

"The public should be reminded that the sale, possession, or use of fireworks in this country is illegal and many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally in this jurisdiction have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective," he added.

In addition to gardaí confiscating any fireworks found in the possession of persons, An Garda Síochána are asking that parents be responsible in ensuring that their children do not injury to themselves or others during Halloween.

In order to assist with delivering a message of safety the National Community Policing Office has developed a "Stay Safe on Halloween" presentation aimed at parents/adults in the community.

