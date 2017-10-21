BREAKING: Trees coming down in Offaly as a result of Storm Brian

Trees are coming down in Edenderry as a result of damaged caused by Storm Brian.

Trees over 100 years old will have to be taken out as they hang precariously over the roadside at Killane Cross in Edenderry.

A number of trees had fallen in the area on Monday as Hurricane Ophelia raged, while others were severely damaged

Earlier, Cllr Noel Cribbin warned of a tree "about to snap" at Killane and he now says a decision has been taken to take the tree down.

Leaving the tree in place poses a risk to passers by and motorists as it threatens to fall at any moment.

People are being urged to avoid the area this Saturday evening as council staff deal with the situation.