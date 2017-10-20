BREAKING: Gardai respond to rush hour Offaly crash

Gardai are dealing with a rush hour crash on the Barrow Bridge in Portarlington this evening.

The accident occurred shortly after 5.15pm and emergency services were called.

Traffic in the area was at a standstill at 6pm as gardai deal with the incident.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Traffic travelling to and from the Tullamore direction is delayed as a result and caution is advised in the area.