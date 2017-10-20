BREAKING: Gardai respond to rush hour Offaly crash
They remain at the scene
Gardai are dealing with a rush hour crash on the Barrow Bridge in Portarlington this evening.
The accident occurred shortly after 5.15pm and emergency services were called.
Traffic in the area was at a standstill at 6pm as gardai deal with the incident.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
Traffic travelling to and from the Tullamore direction is delayed as a result and caution is advised in the area.
