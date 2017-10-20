Heartfelt appeal launched to find missing Offaly teenager

Charity group, Trace Missing Persons Ireland, have launched an appeal over the whereabouts of a young man missing from Tullamore.

The search for information begins after the 19-year-old's mother made a heartfelt appeal for her son's return on social media in recent days.

Trace Missing Persons Ireland report that Eoghan Donelan was last seen on Friday, October 13, leaving his address at Thornsberry Estate in Tullamore.

"He had a rucksack with his clothes in it on his back. He is described as being approximately 5ft 10’’ in height with darkish sandy brown hair and blue eyes," they added in an online appeal.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Eoghan can contact Trace Missing Persons Ireland at 0858744032 or email traceireland@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.tracemissingpersonsireland.ie