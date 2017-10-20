Offaly hit with new weather warning as Storm Brian intensifies

Met Éireann have issued a new status yellow wind warning for Offaly this afternoon as the country braces for the arrival of Storm Brian.

The new wind warning, issued at lunchtime on Friday includes the following county: Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary

They have updated their forecast to say that the storm will bring south or southeast winds, later becoming northwest, resulting in mean wind speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h.

The strong winds will occur in various parts of the country during different time periods, with winds in northern areas probably not peaking until Saturday afternoon.

Offaly will be worst affected on Saturday between 10am and 5pm. This weather warning is valid from Friday at 10pm until Saturday at 10pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.