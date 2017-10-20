Tullamore Garda Station Open Day postponed due to Storm Brian threat

Tullamore Gardai have informed us that they have taken the decision to postpone their station open day which was planned for this Saturday, October 21.

They have taken the action given the looming threat of Storm Brian which is due to make landfall in Ireland this afternoon before sweeping across the country.

It is expected that the much anticipated open day will be rescheduled in the coming weeks.

