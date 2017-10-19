BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of serious Offaly crash

There are reports this evening that emergency services are attending the scene of a serious road accident in Ferbane.

Gardaí, fire and ambulance personnel responded to the scene on main street, Ferbane this evening, Thursday, October 19.

The accident involved a van and a lorry.

The accident comes as road conditions worsen around the county with heavy rain persisting since early afternoon.

It is as yet unclear the nature of injuries sustained in the crash, although there are no reports of serious injury.

