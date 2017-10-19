Weekend 'weather bomb' officially 'Storm Brian' as Met Eireann upgrades warnings

Offaly is on storm alert again as Met Éireann issues a national weather advisory for the entire country ahead of Storm Brian.

The national weather forecaster has upgraded its warning to orange for seven counties, including Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann has also called the weather system 'Storm Brian' for the first time having earlier been reluctant to do so.

Please see new status orange and status yellow WEATHER WARNINGS on https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO #StormBrian — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 19, 2017

Their warning on Thursday advises people that Storm Brian will undergo ‘explosive cyclogenesis’ in the next 24 hours.

Explosive cylcogenesis is also known as a weather bomb, and refers to a rapidly deepening area of low pressure.

Met Éireann's national weather advisory for the wind and rain remains at yellow level, warning of gusts of over 110km/h from Friday onwards.

That warning comes into effect at 6pm on Friday and runs until midnight on Saturday night.

The stormy conditions are not expected to be as bad as Hurricane Ophelia which ripped through the country on Monday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.