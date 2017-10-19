Gardaí investigating break-in at Offaly housing estate

Gardaí are investigating after a house in Offaly was broken into on Wednesday night, October 18.

The house at the Shandra Woods Estate on the Offaly side of Portarlington was disturbed at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí inform us that it appears nothing was taken during the incident but they are asking the public for information.

Witnesses to any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the vicinity on Wednesday evening between 7.30pm and 9pm are asked to contact Portarlington Garda Station on (057) 862 3112.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.