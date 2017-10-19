Water supply 100% restored in Offaly

Irish Water has told us that the water supply disrupted by Hurricane Ophelia in Offaly has now fully been restored.

There were almost 2,000 people without water in Offaly on Tuesday morning in the wake of the bad weather, with Rhode, Shinrone and Coolderry badly affected.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, have now said that all treatment plants have full power restored and it is "business as usual."

Irish Water would like to thank ESB Networks locally for their hard work in restoring power to their plants.

Irish Water also thanked the water services staff in Offaly County Council for their hard work and diligence during the storm event.

