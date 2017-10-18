Coolderry water supply to be restored this evening

Irish Water has informed us that there is still no power at the water treatment plant in Coolderry, resulting in the ongoing loss of water supply to 73 customers.

The ESB are currently on site and it is expected that power will be restored to the plant this evening. Water will then return to the affected premises.

They also told us that power has been restored to the Toberdaly Water Treatment Plant in Rhode and all water pressure boosting stations in the network. The reservoir is currently refilling and a normal water supply is returning to customers.

Electricity has been restored to all other water treatment plants in County Offaly and the water supply has been returned to customers.

