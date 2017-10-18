Offaly water supply almost fully restored in wake of Hurricane Ophelia

Irish Water has informed the Offaly Express that almost all water supply issues in Offaly have now been resolved in the aftermath of Hurricane Ophelia.

They said that power has been restored to the water treatment plants in Shinrone and the water supply has been restored for customers there.

Power has also been restored to the Rhode Water Treatment Plant. The reservoir is currently refilling and a normal water supply will be restored to customers as the reservoir level rises.

However, there is no power to the water treatment plant in Coolderry which has resulted in no water supply to 73 customers.

In this case, an alternative water supply will be provided to customers while there is no power to the plant today until normal service is resumed.

Irish Water is grateful for the commitment of its staff and those of the local authorities and the ESB who are working to address the issues arising from the storm as quickly as possible. "We are also grateful for the patience and forbearance of our customers during this event," they said.

They will continue to provide updates to customers throughout the day. If customers have issues with their water supply, they can view a supply map on water.ie, visit twitter at @IWCare or call 1850 278 278. Their customer care helpline is open 24/7.

