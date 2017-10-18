Over 900 still without electricity in Offaly

According to the ESB, there are still around 910 people without power in Offaly as the clean-up following Hurricane Ophelia continues.

The ESB has said that "serious damage has been caused to the electricity network," and that over 300,000 were left without power following Monday's storm.

They have warned that customers impacted by outages should prepare to be without electricity for a number of days as crews across the country are deployed to deal with emergencies, restoring power to customers, where it is safe to do so.

Electricity is slowly returning to Offaly and almost 4,500 were switched back on over the course of Tuesday, with Birr, Tullamore and Banagher almost back to full supply.

Edenderry is now the worst affected town with over 200 customers still without power, while Clara also has 183 customers out of service.

Elsewhere, in the Crinkle area, 160 people have no electricity on Wednesday, with around 65 in the same situation in Srah, Tullamore, and 150 in Mucklagh.

Brosna has over 100 customers still suffering outages, with Shannon Harbour now standing at 18, with Kilcormac and Ballingar having 13 each.

Most people in the county should be back on the grid today but the ESB has warned that some people can expect to be without power until the weekend.

