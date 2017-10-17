No significant A&E backlog in Offaly after Hurricane Ophelia

Today's trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 18 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.

The HSE had yesterday warned of a possible strain on A&E services as a result of Hurricane Ophelia.

The 18 people awaiting beds at Tullamore is in line with a regular week at the hospital, and is in fact represents a decrease on last week.

There are currently 11 on trolleys while a further 7 are in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, just 3 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 15 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country with 43 people awaiting a proper bed. Cork was the county most affected by Hurricane Ophelia.

Nationally today, October 17, 423 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

