Offaly still at risk of 'dangerous' Stingjet storm surges tonight

Ireland's National Emergency Coordination Group has released an update on Hurricane Ophelia and it is not all good news for Offaly.

Although the main brunt of the storm has passed over Offaly, leaving a trail of destruction, including downed trees and power lines, a rare phenomena is still possible here.

Strong winds will persist until approximately 22.00.

Thereafter, so-called convective storms, or Stingjet surges, could break out locally, particularly in the Midlands and West of the country.

the group have said that these pose "a potential significant hazard as they are particularly intense with strong gusting winds."

People are still reminded that the hazards left behind by the storm still pose a great risk to life, including trees on roads, live power lines and loose debris and unsecured buildings.