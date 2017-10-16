Services at Tullamore Hospital will resume as normal tomorrow
Services at Tullamore Hospital will resume as normal tomorrow
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The Dublin Midland Hospital Group have confirmed that all services at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore are expected to resume, as normal, tomorrow.
If there is any change to this position, a further update will be issued in the morning.
The hospital and its management wishes to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of staff across the hospital during Hurricane Ophelia and thank them for their hard work over this period.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on