Live electricity wires down in Edenderry

There have been reports of live electricity wires down in the Gilroy Avenue area of Edenderry.

The wires came down at around lunchtime at the top of the road close to Castleview Park and extreme caution is advised in the area.

ESB personnel have attended the scene but people are still being urged to avoid the area if possible and to never approach fallen lines under any circumstances.

