Ophelia: Man dies while clearing trees in Tipperary

Hurricane Ophelia has claimed the life of a man in Tipperary.

It has been reported that the man in his early 30s has died while clearing a fallen tree.

The man sustained fatal injuries during the storm at Ballybrado, Cahir at about 12.30pm.

His body has removed to Clonmel Hospital.

A woman passenger in her 70s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Offaly are strongly urging people NOT to move fallen trees or debris and to leave this work to the emergency services.