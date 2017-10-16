Ophelia: Man dies while clearing trees in Tipperary
Hurricane Ophelia
Hurricane Ophelia has claimed the life of a man in Tipperary.
It has been reported that the man in his early 30s has died while clearing a fallen tree.
The man sustained fatal injuries during the storm at Ballybrado, Cahir at about 12.30pm.
A woman passenger in her 70s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí in Offaly are strongly urging people NOT to move fallen trees or debris and to leave this work to the emergency services.
