Tree falls on car in Offaly during Hurricane Ophelia

There have been reports of a lucky escape for one Offaly woman after a tree fell on her car this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1pm today when a tree feel on her vehicle close to Barney Bridge on the Clara/Ballycumber Road.

The incident is said to have occurred on the Clara side. The scene was attended by the emergency services.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the incident but Gardaí have renewed their appeal for people to stay indoors.